LAYTON, Utah – Police in Layton want your help identifying three people suspected in recent theft and fraud cases.

Layton Police said the fraud occurred at a Target in Latyon in October 27.

The purchases were made with a debit card that had been stolen during a vehicle burglary in Ogden a short time prior.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the pictures is asked to call police at 801-497-8300 and reference case no. 19-17169.