Judge overturns ban on sale of flavored vape juices

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge has overturned an emergency rule banning the sale of flavored vape juices.

Vape shops sued after the Utah Department of Health implemented the rule, blocking non-licensed specialty tobacco shops from selling flavored e-cigarette products. The agency argued it was to help stem an outbreak of vaping-related illnesses. So far, 98 cases have been reported in Utah alone.

The vape shops’ attorney argued there is no “emergency” and the rule puts as many as 680 small businesses statewide at risk of economic harm. The outbreak, they argued, was tied to the vaping of illegal THC products and not flavored juices.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office claimed that while the vaping of illegal THC cartridges was a component, health officials still believed many cases involved regular nicotine juice cartridges.

