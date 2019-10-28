How engaged couples can receive a $20 discount on their marriage license

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Studies have shown that premarital education classes can help couples build a strong foundation for their marriage.

In Utah, engaged couples can receive a $20 discount on their marriage license, as well as additional discounts on a variety of wedding products and services, when they complete approved premarital education or counseling.

This Marriage Education Discount (MED) is designed to give Utah couples a strong foundation before they start their marriage.

David "Dr. Dave" Schramm, from USU Extension joined us to talk more about the classes, and what couples can learn in them.

He says couples participate in premarital education (6 hours) or counseling (3 hours) and cover the following topics:

1. Healthy communication in marital relationships

2. Commitment in marital relationships

3. Problem solving skills

4. Avoiding abuse in marital relationships

The education or counseling can be provided by a Certified Family Life Educator, university, licensed mental health professional or ordained minister or designee.

Upon completion of the premarital counseling/ education, couples simple enter their names and email addresses into a short form. A certificate and code are then sent by email to the couple to use as they apply for their marriage license. Visit: strongermarriage.org for details.

For more information or to contact "Dr. Dave", please visit: relationships.usu.edu.