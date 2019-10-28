Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This Halloween Ice-Scream Bar with Cookie Cups Recipe is fun for the whole family -- because you'll make memories in the kitchen with your loved ones.

Ruthie Knudsen from Cooking with Ruthie joined us to show how you start by making your own edible cookie cup -- then add ice cream and festive Halloween toppings. Ruthie says you can find everything at Smith's.

Halloween Ice-Scream Bar with Cookie Cups Recipe

Easy as 1-2-3 Cookie Cups Recipe

Spray 3 tortillas with Kroger Coconut Cooking Spray, place in ziptop baggie, and microwave for 15 seconds.

Place tortillas on an upside down muffin tin, press into crevices of the muffin tin, and place 1/2 Kroger Sea Salt, Caramel, and Chocolate Chunk Cookie Dough in the middle.

Bake at 400 degrees for 14 minutes, or until edges are lightly browned and the tortilla is firm to touch, cool on pan for 2 minutes and move to cooling rack to cool completely.

To see the complete process and to find other delicious recipes visit: cookingwithruthie.com.