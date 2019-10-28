Enjoy the final thrills of 2019’s Frightmares at Lagoon

Lagoon's final day of the 2019 season is scheduled for Wednesday, October 30th.

We got a look at some of the costumes you'll enjoy at Frightmares with Julie Freed with Lagoon and Director of Costumes Chelsey Marocchi.

To celebrate the end of a spook-tacular season, Feed the Fright is back during the final week.

Lagoon has partnered with Bountiful's Food Pantry to provide food for those in need.  In exchange for your donation you will receive one $13 off Frightmares coupon (Regular Price: $68.95 + tax) for each food item donated.  The coupon must be redeemed between October 28 - 30, 2019.  Please bring your donated food item to the Lagoon Front Entrance Gazebo.  Extra food donations are appreciated!

Food Items in Demand

• Canned soups with meat (heartier than cream of mushroom or tomato)
• Canned fruit
• Boxed cereal
• Condiments
• Canned pasta
• Non-refrigerated food that is not expired or near expiration date

For more information please visit: lagoonpark.com.

