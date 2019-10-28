Car thefts more likely in cold weather, SLCPD warns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — As the weather gets colder this week, Salt Lake City Police are warning car owners that car thefts tend to go up as temperatures drop.

When it's cold out, drivers are understandably tempted to let their vehicles warm up for a few minutes, but leaving a vehicle running and unattended makes it a prime target for thieves.

"It's really about preventing it in the first place," said Det. Greg Wilking, SLCPD. "If you're going to warm up your car, stay in your car. If you're going to warm up your car, be outside shoveling snow, scraping ice, whatever it is, stick with your car."

It can take days or even weeks for police to recover a stolen vehicle, if it's recovered at all.