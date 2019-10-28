× Silver Alert issued for Logan 93-year-old

LOGAN, Utah — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 93-year-old woman from Logan.

Carolyne Reed was last seen Monday around 1 p.m. wearing black slacks, a blouse and a vest, driving her red 2006 Suzuki XL7. Police believe she was seen driving southbound out of Cache County on U.S. Highway 89. Her SUV’s license plate number is H106Y.

She is 5’1″ and weighs 110 pounds, has white hair and brown eyes.

Call Logan City Police at 435-753-7555 with any information on her whereabouts.