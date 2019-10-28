Silver Alert issued for Logan 93-year-old

Posted 6:50 pm, October 28, 2019, by , Updated at 06:54PM, October 28, 2019

Carolyne Reed, photo courtesy LCPD 9-1-1 Dispatch

LOGAN, Utah — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 93-year-old woman from Logan.

Carolyne Reed was last seen Monday around 1 p.m. wearing black slacks, a blouse and a vest, driving her red 2006 Suzuki XL7. Police believe she was seen driving southbound out of Cache County on U.S. Highway 89. Her SUV’s license plate number is H106Y.

She is 5’1″ and weighs 110 pounds, has white hair and brown eyes.

Call Logan City Police at 435-753-7555 with any information on her whereabouts.

2006 Suzuki XL7, image courtesy GrooveCar

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.