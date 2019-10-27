Multiple cold fronts to hit Utah this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – A cold front moved through northern Utah on Sunday morning, bringing freezing temperatures and even snow to portions of the state.

Last week, high temps were anywhere from the high 40s to the low 60s. The Wasatch Front woke up to temps in the 30s, and a second cold front is on the way.

Sunday morning’s cold front will continue to make its way south throughout the day, while the second cold front is expected to bring even colder air Monday and Tuesday.

High temperatures should return to the low 50s by the end of the week, but everyone should plan for a chilly Halloween.