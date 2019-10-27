Alpine Days firework attack still under investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALPINE, Utah- Over two months ago, sixteen year-old Dawson Hughes was seriously injured by a firework thrown at Alpine Days and still, no one has been arrested or charged.

Alpine Days is an event that happens every year at Creekside Park. It is a weekend-long event that hosts carnival games, rides, food, and music. Something that Dawson typically looks forward to.

“It was really fun.. until that happened,” he recalled.

On August fifth while listening to the DJ, Dawson remembered looking up and seeing something unexpected.

“We see this firework in the air and this girl and I looked up.”

“But then it landed right in my foot and blew up…and hit a couple of people,” he said.

The firework left holes in his leg and Dawson said that he had to get gun powder scraped out of his ankle.. along with a few of his friends. Dawson and his family just want to know who did it and will they face consequences?

Dawson's dad Severyn said this is more than just a teenage prank.

“This jeep was able to drive in pretty freely, hop out, light an incendiary device and chuck it into a crowd, and then speed away,” Severyn noted.

Lone Peak police department says they have interviewed several juveniles about the incident and do know that a vehicle was involved. They could not confirm the make of the car but say whoever is found responsible could face a felony charge.

And for Dawson… the wounds may have healed but the scars are there for good.

He mentioned, “I feel a lot less protected, and every time I hear a firework my heart drops… kinda like PTSD.”

If you have any information about the incident please contact the Lone Peak Police Department.