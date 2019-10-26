Volunteer cowboys help round up bison on Antelope Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANTELOPE ISLAND, Utah -- Every year, rangers have to see how many bison there are on Antelope Island.

They check them out, then thin the herd because the island can only support so many.

This is the fourth time Mike Bown of Provo has volunteered to help round up the herd.

"There have been injuries, but it’s pretty well organized, and I think people mostly pay attention," Bown said. "It’s a little bit tiring! You have to make sure you’re in good shape."

Mike Knight of Portland is 72-years-old. This was his first bison roundup, but not his first time in the saddle.

"I was raised to (herd) a lot of cattle, but I understand that (experience) don’t do you a darn bit of good," Knight said. "So it’s like starting over!" When asked what kind of a person it takes to volunteer to do something like this, Knight laughed and said, "Eh, a bunch of idiots probably. I don’t know!"

The next step will be finding the extra bison new owners at an auction.