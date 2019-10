CEDAR CITY, Utah — A Utah Silver Alert was issued Saturday evening for a missing elderly woman in Cedar City.

A search is underway for 71-year-old Carol Stratton. She was last seen in the area of 3700 W. and 4000 N. around 2 p.m.

She is non-verbal and has dementia.

She was wearing an orange and blue sweater and a red hat. She was also wearing a large jeweled necklace.

If you have seen her please contact the Iron County Sheriff’s Office at 435-867-7550.