Three sexual assaults reported on USU campus Friday

LOGAN, Utah — Three sexual assaults were reported on Utah State University’s campus Friday, according to Tim Vitale, a spokesperson for the university.

An alert was sent out about the incidents.

More than 6,000 people were on campus Friday for USU’s ‘Halloween Howl’ party. It is unclear if the assaults are related to the event, Vitale said.

There were more than 40 police officers at the event, as well as 150 student volunteers who are trained in intervention techniques. The university also has launched a campus wide education effort regarding consent.

USU police are investigating and more information will be released as the investigation continues.

If you have any information, call USU police at 435-797-1939 or in person at 800 E. 1250 N.