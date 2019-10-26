× Three sexual assaults reported on USU campus Friday

LOGAN, Utah—Three sexual assaults were reported on Utah State University’s campus Friday, according to Tim Vitale, a spokesperson for the university.

More than 6,000 people were on campus Friday for USU’s ‘Halloween Howl’ party. It is unclear if the assaults are connected to the event, Vitale said. There were more than 40 police officers at the event, as well as 150 student volunteers who are trained in intervention techniques. The university also has campus-wide education on consent, Vitale said.

USU police are investigating and more information will be released as the investigation continues.

If you have any information, call USU police at (435) 797-1939 or in person at 800 E. 1250 N.

A push alert from the university was sent out to students alerting them of the reported assaults and offered resources and course of action.

Timely Warning Notice_ Sexual assaults reported on the Logan campus_