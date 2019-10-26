Salt Lake “Making Strides” for breast cancer awareness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Thousands of participants are expected to take part in this year's "Making Strides Against Breast Cancer" event, taking place this morning at Liberty Park.

The annual event is a walk - not a race - hosted by the American Cancer Association. Participants are encouraged to wear pink, and can complete as much or as little of the walk as they want.

The event will conclude when the final walker crosses the finish line.

Donations raised go toward research, education and prevention of breast cancer.