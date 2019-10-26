Ribbon cut on new stretch of the Mountain View Corridor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah -- Utah County residents celebrated the opening of a new stretch of the Mountain View Corridor Saturday.

Hundreds marked the ribbon cutting with a Fun Run.

"We had about a thousand people show up this morning to run," Geoff Dupaix with UDOT said. "That's a great sign that this is really needed for the community."

The new extension runs from 2100 North and Redwood Road in Lehi south to state Route 73 and Pioneer Crossing in Saratoga Springs.

The 3 mile stretch of road took about 17 months to build at a cost of $21 million, but Saratoga Springs Mayor, Jim Miller, says it was worth it.

"This has been a bottleneck as the cities have grown over the last 10 years," Miller said.