GREENbike offers Free Ride Day in Salt Lake City on Saturday

Posted 11:31 am, October 26, 2019, by , Updated at 11:36AM, October 26, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — For anyone that has wanted to try a GREENbike, the company is teaming up with SelectHealth to offer free rides all day Saturday.

Using the promotional code “2019” at any GREENbike kiosk will unlock a bike. A credit or debit card will still be required, but no charges will be made for the entirety of the day.

Typically, a GREENbike needs to be returned after riding it for 30 minutes to avoid additional charges, but the company is waving this for the promotional event.

The non-profit bike share company has helped to reduce emissions and road wear over the last six years. Users have burned nearly 72 million calories in the process.

A map of their 34 kiosks can be found on their website.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.