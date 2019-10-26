× GREENbike offers Free Ride Day in Salt Lake City on Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY — For anyone that has wanted to try a GREENbike, the company is teaming up with SelectHealth to offer free rides all day Saturday.

Using the promotional code “2019” at any GREENbike kiosk will unlock a bike. A credit or debit card will still be required, but no charges will be made for the entirety of the day.

Typically, a GREENbike needs to be returned after riding it for 30 minutes to avoid additional charges, but the company is waving this for the promotional event.

The non-profit bike share company has helped to reduce emissions and road wear over the last six years. Users have burned nearly 72 million calories in the process.

A map of their 34 kiosks can be found on their website.