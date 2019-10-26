Fire burning in Spanish Fork Canyon; Utah County Search and Rescue helping evacuate hunters and cabin owners

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah — A fire was reported burning in Spanish Fork Canyon just after 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the fire was burning in the area of Diamond Fork, Diamond Campground and Wanrhodes.

A Utah County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team responded to the area to help evacuate any hunters or people with cabins in the area.

As of mid-afternoon, the fire had burned roughly 20 acres and was moving up the canyon, and no structures were threatened.

Utah County Fire and other departments are fighting the fire.

