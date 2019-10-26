Couple from Michigan reported as overdue in the Moab area

MOAB, Utah – A Michigan couple was reported overdue in the Moab area Saturday evening.

According to a flier from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the couple identified only as Brett and Judy were last known to be in the Dalton Wells area just north of Moab on Oct. 22.

They hike and tent camp in the area so there’s a chance they’re spending time in the backcountry.

They are traveling in a late model white Suburban.

If you have seen these people or their vehicle, you’re asked to call 435-259-4321.