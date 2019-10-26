Cold front to bring major drop in temperatures to Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Temperatures were mild Saturday along the Wasatch Front, but the nice weather won't last.

Salt Lake City was expected to reach 59 degrees by Saturday afternoon and Provo was expected to see 67.

Fox 13 meteorologist Brek Bolton says a cold front will move into Utah from the north Saturday afternoon and evening.

Fans attending the Utah-Cal football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium will experience temperatures in the forties when the game begins at 8 p.m. but the temperatures will be in the thirties by the time it's over.

Sunday's high temperatures are forecast to be in the thirties but by Monday morning, Logan's temperature will be 9, Salt Lake 17, Provo 13, Cedar City 0 and even St. George will dip to 18 degrees.