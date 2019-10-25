Warmer weather for Utah Friday, but cold front brings chance of snow Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Most Utahns can expect nice weather to finish out the week, but a cold front will arrive late Saturday and bring a chance of snow by Sunday.

Friday should be sunny with warmer temperatures than Thursday, and Saturday should have mild weather for most of the day.

Breezy conditions will arrive Saturday afternoon and evening as the cold front moves in, and temperatures will get much colder by Sunday.

Snow is likely in the mountains Saturday night and Sunday, while light snow is possible in valley areas early Sunday.

Another cold front will keep temperatures very cool next week.

