They’re a package deal – but that just means twice the love!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Pets of the Week have really bonded, they're mother and son -- and they need to be adopted together.

Melrose and Tucker are min pins, Melrose is about five or six years old and tan and black. The son, Tucker is a blue min pin about four years old.

They're both fixed and current on all of their vaccinations and ready for their forever home.

They're good with kids and other dogs too!

Their adoption fee is $300 for both!

If you'd like to adopt the pair visit hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is holding a special event on Saturday, October 26 from noon to 3pm at The Dog Zone, 8736 South 700 East in Sandy. There will be games and other vendors there. Come out and meet a new dog and play some games!