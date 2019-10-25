Sandy Police asking for help identifying three suspects in an aggravated armed robbery

SANDY, Utah — Sandy Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects in an armed robbery.

 According to a tweet,  three men described by police as Polynesian males, entered the 7-Eleven at 9657 S. State Street just before midnight on September 7, 2019.

Police say the men committed an aggravated robbery and possibly fled the area in a gray sedan.

If anyone recognizes these suspects, you’re asked to call Sandy Police at 801-799-3000 and refer to case SY2019-41736.​

