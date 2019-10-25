× National Park Service reverses plan for street-legal, off-road vehicles on park roads in Utah

DENVER– The National Park Service (NPS) on Friday rescinded the direction in a September 24, 2019 memo to Utah park superintendents regarding off-road vehicles.

The memo asked that they remove off-road vehicle closures in effect on NPS roads in Utah by November 1.

After further consultation between the National Park Service and the Department of Interior, including the Secretary of the Interior, the NPS today directed that all ORV closures at national park sites in Utah currently in place will remain in effect.

Utah state law allows certain street-legal, registered off-road vehicles on state roadways, but several National Park Service units in the state restrict their use. This September, the National Park Service issued guidance to eliminate those closures. The memorandum released today rescinds that direction.