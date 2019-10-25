Lone Peak High School on lockdown after report of armed person; all students safe

Posted 12:47 pm, October 25, 2019, by , Updated at 12:57PM, October 25, 2019

HIGHLAND, Utah — Lone Peak High School is on lockdown as police investigate a report of suspicious person with a weapon near the campus, and police said all students are safe.

Kimberly Bird, Alpine School District, confirmed shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday that Lone Peak High is on lockdown.

Bird said Lone Peak Police received a call about a person outside the building with a weapon.

Lone Peak Police state all students are safe and officers are in the building. The agency states they are taking the threat seriously.

“If you are a parent PLEASE DO NOT RESPOND TO THE SCHOOL” the agency wrote.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.

