High School Cheerleaders join Budah at a tailgate party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Budah spent the day tailgating with Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket in Orem. And some high school cheerleaders were there to get things going!

If you're in the market for a different car -- this is the place to check out! They have hundreds of cars to choose from, in all price ranges. Why buy new when you can save thousands buying used?

Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket has six locations: Orem, Sandy, Murray, Ogden, 90th South, plus Trucks and Imports located in Sandy as well.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket is giving away a 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo - the winner will be announced on November 1.

If you'd like to enter for your chance to win, please click here.

You can find more information at: lhmusedcars.com.