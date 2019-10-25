Ban on flavored e-cigarette products in limbo after vape shops seek emergency restraining order

SALT LAKE CITY — A judge will issue a ruling Monday morning on whether to grant a restraining order blocking a ban on the sale of flavored vape juices and other e-cigarette products.

Vape shops are seeking an emergency injunction, blocking the Utah Department of Health’s emergency rule from being carried out. After a hearing on Friday, Third District Court Judge Keith Kelly said he wanted the weekend to deliberate.

Vape shops sued after the Utah Department of Health implemented the rule, blocking non-licensed specialty tobacco shops from selling flavored e-cigarette products. The agency argued it was to help stem an outbreak of vaping-related illnesses. So far, 98 cases have been reported in Utah alone.

The vape shops’ attorney argued there is no “emergency” and the rule puts as many as 680 small businesses statewide at risk of economic harm. The outbreak, they argued, was tied to the vaping of illegal THC products and not flavored juices.

But the Utah Attorney General’s Office (representing the health department) argued they have wide authority to implement emergency rules, especially in the face of a public health outbreak.

