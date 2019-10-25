After beating cancer, a Utah teen is helping others do the same in a unique and spooky way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When 15-year-old Jackson Barber was just three years old he was diagnosed with leukemia. He went through treatment until he was seven.

While he was going through all of it, Barber says the Make a Wish foundation stepped in, helping him find happiness.

That's when Barber decided he could do the same.

He had the idea to raise money for the Make a Wish foundation -- through a haunted house experience.

Last year he created a haunted house walk-through experience at a historic barn in Huntsville. And, he raised $10,000 dollars for Make a Wish.

This year the tradition continues, for one night only -- Saturday, October 26 from 4-7pm at Union Station.

It's called Jackson Barber's Dark Nightmare and you can learn more on Facebook @DarkNightmareHauntedAttraction.