We try out a popular “Pinterest” recipe: Cinnamon Roll Guts

Warning: this recipe is not for the squeamish, but we promise you it is finger-licking good!

The best part, the Cinnamon Roll Guts (named that because it resembles intestines)... only takes two things to make.

We got this recipe from SoYummy.com.

PREPARATION TIME

30 minutes

COMPLEXITY

Easy

SERVINGS

8

INGREDIENTS

1 Can of Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls

¼ cup Strawberry Jam

1. Unravel

Take a cinnamon roll and unravel it onto a baking sheet in a wavy motion to for the 'guts' shape. Repeat for using the rest of the can.

2. Bake 15 mins

Bake at 400°F for 15 minutes.

3. Spread 10 mins

Take the icing from the can of cinnamon rolls and mix with the strawberry jam. Spread the icing mixture over the rolls and using a spoon, push the mixture in between the cracks of the rolls. Enjoy immediately.