Utah man survives winter blizzard while hunting, shares how he walked out alive

CACHE COUNTY—Caught in the middle of a winter storm too severe for search and rescue crews to reach him, one hunter shares how he got out alive.

Cory Krambule has been hunting ever since he can remember. When a snowstorm hit the mountain, Krambule lost sight of his father, friend and campsite.

“By that point, I had icicles just hanging off my beard, I was actually eating them," said Krambule. "It was getting to the point where I couldn’t walk."

Dehydrated, cold and soaking wet, Krambule made a fire and stayed the night watching the blizzard.

Search and rescue crews could not reach Krambule until the next morning because the storm was so bad.

Krambule said t

hinking of his family, is what kept him alive.

“Just thinking those girls would grow up without a daddy, just I couldn’t, I wasn’t going to allow it," said Krambule.

Reunited after finding the road and a truck driver, who took him back to camp, Krambule said even a life long hunter like himself can get caught in a storm.

“Don’t assume anything, take your gear, even if it’s a little bit heavier, even if you think you’re only going to be gone 15 minutes," said Krambule. "It changed me. I think it changed my soul. It puts everything in a different perspective for you.”