Utah man arrested after former students detail sexual abuse from 2016; police say there may be more victims

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — A Vernal man formerly employed as a health teacher was arrested after new information came to light in a sexual abuse case from 2016 involving at least two of his former students.

Rodd Adam Repsher, 33, was arrested in connection with a case from 2016 after former students provided new information, according to the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office.

The original investigation began in October of 2016 after a detective was informed Repsher, who was then employed as a health teacher at Uintah High School, was found alone in a classroom with a 16-year-old girl in a compromising position.

The teacher who found the pair said Repsher admitted, “he had feelings for the teen and they were going away together after she graduated,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Repsher was put on that leave that day and his position ultimately terminated. He had worked at the school since 2012.

The teen student did not make any disclosures to police when they initially interviewed her. No criminal charges were filed at the time.

In July of this year one of the student’s classmates told police she had been in a “relationship” with Repsher in 2016 and described sexual contact between herself and Repsher and between Repsher and other students.

Police contacted the original student, who “disclosed that she and Repsher engaged in sexual activity multiple times when she was 16 and he was a teacher at the high school.”

Repsher was arrested Wednesday and booked into jail on six counts of unlawful sexual activity with a 16 or 17 year old.

“This investigation is ongoing because the original report in 2016 involved allegations that there were multiple victims,” the sheriff’s office states. “Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 435-789-2511.”