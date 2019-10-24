SWAT responds in Millcreek after shots fired; police say intoxicated man was shooting at shadows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLCREEK, Utah -- SWAT responded in Millcreek early Thursday after shots were fired, but rather than an active shooter they found an intoxicated man.

Unified Police said they were called about someone firing off gunshots around 3:15 a.m. at apartments near 3190 South Miller Avenue.

Residents in the nearby apartments sheltered in place, and police thought they may have been dealing with an active shooter at one point so they called for backup from multiple agencies.

A SWAT team responded and several roads were closed in the area.

Sgt. Melody Gray of the Unified Police Department said they ultimately determined there was not an active shooter.

"What we have found is that he was intoxicated on some type of substance, believed he was shooting at someone or something," she said. "He fired numerous rounds, and we're very lucky that no one is injured. We do have that male in custody."

The identity of the man who fired the shots has not been released.