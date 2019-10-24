Sunny but colder weather for Utah Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Thursday will bring sunny but colder weather to Utah behind Wednesday's cold front.

Southern Utah will see high fire danger amid gusty winds, but those conditions will lessen throughout the morning.

High pressure building over Utah will warm up the state Friday and Saturday.

Another cold front will move in Saturday night or early Sunday. That front will lower temperatures but the weather should stay dry. Cold temperatures are expected most of next week.

