Stovetop Creamy Beef Pasta
Ingredients:
10 oz. pasta, any shape
2 tablespoons canola or olive oil
1 pound ground beef
2 cups white onion, chopped
3 cloves garlic, diced
1 teaspoon dried basil
1 teaspoon oregano
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 cups beef stock
1 cup heavy cream
2 cups cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Directions:
Cook pasta according to package directions. Set aside.
In a Dutch oven or soup pot over medium-high heat, cook ground beef (season with salt and pepper) for 4-5 minutes or until browned. Break up the beef while cooking. Drain excess fat. Remove from pan; cover with tinfoil.
In the same pot over medium heat, add oil, onion, garlic, basil, oregano, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper. Saute for 3-4 minutes or until the onion is softened.
Whisk in flour; cook for 1 minute. Slowly whisk in beef stock. Brink to a boil; reduce to a simmer. Cook for 5-7 minutes, stirring frequently, until slightly thickened. Add pasta, beef, cream and cheese to pot. Stir well. Add additional salt and pepper, if needed. Cook for 3-4 minutes over low heat. Garnish with green onions, if using. Serve immediately.