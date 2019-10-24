Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stovetop Creamy Beef Pasta

Ingredients:

10 oz. pasta, any shape

2 tablespoons canola or olive oil

1 pound ground beef

2 cups white onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, diced

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon oregano

1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups beef stock

1 cup heavy cream

2 cups cheddar or Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Directions:

Cook pasta according to package directions. Set aside.

In a Dutch oven or soup pot over medium-high heat, cook ground beef (season with salt and pepper) for 4-5 minutes or until browned. Break up the beef while cooking. Drain excess fat. Remove from pan; cover with tinfoil.

In the same pot over medium heat, add oil, onion, garlic, basil, oregano, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper. Saute for 3-4 minutes or until the onion is softened.

Whisk in flour; cook for 1 minute. Slowly whisk in beef stock. Brink to a boil; reduce to a simmer. Cook for 5-7 minutes, stirring frequently, until slightly thickened. Add pasta, beef, cream and cheese to pot. Stir well. Add additional salt and pepper, if needed. Cook for 3-4 minutes over low heat. Garnish with green onions, if using. Serve immediately.