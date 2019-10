× One man dead after stabbing in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY— One man is dead after a stabbing at an apartment complex at 4000 S Redwood Road, according to West Valley Police.

In a tweet, West Valley City Police said the suspect is outstanding and investigators are on the scene.

We are on the scene of a stabbing at an apartment complex at 4000 S Redwood Road. An adult male is deceased. Suspect(s) outstanding. Investigation and search for suspect(s) underway. pic.twitter.com/kLXQ8qBLNd — WVC Police (@WVCPD) October 25, 2019

