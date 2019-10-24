Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you ever seen a zombie go fishing? You will on Saturday, October 26 at noon!

There's an event at Farmington Pond that's free for kids! Your kids can come dressed up, or there will be people who will paint their faces for you and then you can enter the Fishing Derby!

The event is being organized by Twin Territory -- which is all about getting kids back into the outdoors. Kids are spending more time playing video games or on their phones or computers, and Twin Territory wants to see them doing what their grandparents did like fishing, hiking, camping, hunting, skiing, rafting and basically all activities that take place in nature!

There will also be a video game exchange... you can bring in a game and make a pledge to spend more time outdoors. Twin Territory then donates video games to patients at Primary Children's Hospital to play while they're healing.

To find out more, please visit: twinterritory.com.