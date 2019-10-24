Free Halloween accessory created to save lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY—This Halloween, parents in Utah are invited to pick up a free reflective trick-or-treat bag to help keep their kids safe.

This is the first year the bags have been offered thanks to Zero Fatalities along with the Utah Dept. of Transportation, Associated Food Stores and help from Utah First Lady, Jeanette Herbert.

Children were invited to trick-or-treat at Macey’s Grocery Store in Salt Lake City Thursday as the new bags were unveiled.

Fall is the most dangerous time in Utah when it comes to pedestrians being hit by vehicles, leaders said Thursday. So far in Oct., three pedestrians have been killed. The goal of the reflective bags is to help ensure drivers can see the children on Halloween.

“We think it is so awesome that they are passing out these bags for free to help keep my kids safe. Like how cool is that that somebody cares enough about kids and keeping kids safe that they are passing these bags out,” South Ogden resident and mom Dani Marie Krum said.

Utah First Lady Herbert said it’s all about safety and kids being seen, something parents need to be thinking about on Halloween.

“Don’t forget the kids, that they need extra protection. Flashlights, reflectors, whatever it takes, “she said adding the new reflective bags are an important addition.

Halloween can be kind of stressful, Krum said.

“Just worrying about the safety of your kids like whether it’s the candy that they are eating or being out on the road and making sure other cars are watching for your kids and you just kind of hope that the village comes together and that everybody just watches out for your kids,” she said.

The reflective bags will be offered for free through Halloween at all Associated Food Stores between Bountiful and Pleasant Grove, UT.

For more information about Zero Fatalities, click here.