Even though it’s the Halloween season, you don’t have to be “scared” of a lease at Markosian Auto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the season to be spooked, but there's nothing scary about getting into a lease at Markosian Auto.

Nick Markosian, owner of Marksian Auto, says they offer a few things differently than other car companies for leases, including a shorter length of lease and a smaller down payment.

Even if you have bad or no credit, you could get into a new car whether you lease or buy!

"The Markosian Auto Guarantee is just bring home $400 per week and have a Utah drivers' license and you are guaranteed a car at Markosian Auto," Nick says.

At MarkosianAuto.com, you can find out your credit score, see what credit rate you qualify for and if Markosian Auto can't get you financing from one of their finance partners, they will finance you themselves. You can also see a complete list of vehicles on the site. Plus, there is a payment calculator where you can drop in your interest rate based on your credit score that they can pull for you without impacting your credit score.

Visit in-person at any of their locations in Taylorsville, Ogden and Logan, or call 801-308-8000. Find out more at www.markosianauto.com.