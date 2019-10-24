Draper residents call for change after accident on Lone Peak Parkway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DRAPER, Utah—Draper City has a plan to widen Lone Peak Parkway road, something residents say needs to happen after a 22-year-old woman was hit and killed earlier this week.

The community is still coping with the loss that happened just a few minutes away from a charter school.

There are about 1,600 students being carpooled in and out on one street.

Juston Rawlings has been bringing his kids to this school for three years and was a few cars behind the accident.

"As I was driving past that accident, I thought of all the kindergartners that were going to be driving past that were not prepared and should not have to deal with this type of stuff," said Rawlings.

The charter school only has one access road, contributing to the traffic.

Mr. McVicar, the Administrative Director with the school said they stagger pick up and drop off times to help keep the traffic flowing.

“South of us, and to the north of us it’s a four-lane road and right here it turns into a two-lane road," said Mr. McVicar. "For the volume of traffic on there? It’s challenging.”

Already in the works, Draper City has a new design to widen Lone Peak Parkway widening the one-lane section between 11400 South to 12300 South, to two travel lanes along with adding street lights.

Draper City says they will begin construction on this new project in the spring of next year. As for Mr. McVicar, he says they’re always looking to improve the traffic going in and out of the charter school.