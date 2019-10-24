Behind-the-scenes of Fear Factory Makeup

Fear Factory is one of the top Halloween attractions in the world!

One of the things that adds to your experience there, is the life-like characters ranging from monsters to zombies.

One of The PLACE makeup artists, Bobbi Farnworth, helped create the spooky looks and joined us with some behind-the-scenes tricks she used on the actors for the Fear Factory's latest commercial.

You can visit Fear Factory at  666 West 800 South in Salt Lake City, Utah Sunday - Thursday from 7 to 10pm and Friday and Saturday (including November 1 & 2) from 7pm to Midnight.  Find more information at: fearfactoryslc.com.

You can follow Bobbi on social media @BobbisBeauty.

