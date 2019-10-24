× Arizona State football player ejected from Saturday’s game against Utah receives nasty message from Utah dentist

SALT LAKE CITY — An Arizona State football player received a nasty Direct Message from a Utah dentist on Twitter after he was ejected from Saturday’s game against Utah.

Junior Defensive Back Evan Fields was ejected from Saturday’s game after a targeting call on Utah running back Zach Moss. Late in the second quarter, the senior running back was running up the field when Fields went helmet-to-helmet with the running back. The play was reviewed and officials confirmed the play as targeting. Fields was disqualified from the game and left the stadium visibly frustrated.

Following the game, Fields received a Direct Message from @ajpro82 saying:

“You piece of s**t! Go f**k yourself and die for targeting Zach Moss. You were pissed for getting ejected but you should be pissed for being such a worthless pile of s**t”

Fields replied with “Okay Dr. Proctor I’ll be sure to let everyone know how u feel about me”

In a tweet, University of Utah Director of Athletics released a statement in relation to the message.

The Twitter account looks to belong to Adam J. Proctor a dentist in Heber City. Four days later, the same account issued an apology to Mr. Fields, his family, ASU Football and U of U Football.