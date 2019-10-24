Advice columnist takes questions all about Halloween

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Salt Lake Tribune Advice Columnist Ann Cannon joined us to answer questions that are all about Halloween.

One person wanted to know if they have to give trick-or-treaters from outside their neighborhood candy. Another wonders if un-vaccinated children can be un-invited from her family party. One viewer wanted to dress up for Halloween and go to work, even though there wasn't a Halloween event at the office. Another mom writes that she doesn't have time to make a costume for her kid, and instead she's buying it at Walmart but feels a little guilty. Finally, Ann answered a question from a parent who's little girl wants to be a cowgirl complete with a hat, holster and a gun!

If you have a question for Ann, she joins us every month to give answers. Just email: theplace@fox13now.com.

You can follow Ann's advice column in The Salt Lake Tribune and learn more at aecannon.com.