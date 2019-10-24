A local woman is helping cancer patients on their road to recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Erika Ward is a Volunteer with Road to Recovery, a program through The American Cancer Society. Erika provides transportation to and from treatment for people with cancer who do not have a ride or are unable to drive themselves.

Erika came on the show to talk about why she decided to give her time, and the amazing things she's getting in return.

Road to Recovery is just one of many things the American Cancer Society helps cancer patients with. Their work is why the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk is so important -- to raise funds to keep their programs going.

Colt Jarvis, with American Cancer Society, says the walk is a powerful event to raise awareness and funds to save lives from breast cancer. It's a bittersweet mix of purpose - celebrating survivorship, paying meaningful tributes to loved ones lost, and uniting to fight for a world without breast cancer.

You can walk on your own, or in a team. The walk is Saturday, October 26 at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., the 5K walk starts at 9 a.m.

Visit makingstridesinutah.org to sign up and help save lives.