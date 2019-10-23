Xfinity products that provide speed, coverage and control

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ryan Jones, Xfinity Sales and Marketing Director, Comcast Utah joined us with products you can have in your home right now that provide speed, coverage and control.

When it comes to speed, the need is obvious. Xfinity says customers want faster and faster speeds. As a provider, they've increased internet speeds 17 times in the past 18 years. They continue to invest in their network to ensure they are delivering the fastest speeds to their customers in the market.

Did you know that 85 percent of all devices in the home are connected through Wi-Fi? So, in many respects, how good your internet service is dependent on how good your Wi-Fi is. Jones says through the equipment Xfinity puts in the home - the wireless routers that are available, and the introduction of the xFi pods (which you just plug into the outlets in your home to create a mesh network), Xfinity delivers on their promise of giving customers access to wall-to-wall Wi-Fi coverage.

When it comes to control, the average home today has more than 10 devices that are connected to the internet. Within the next three years, that number could increase to 50 devices. Xfinity gives customers the ability to have better visibility around those devices, controlling those devices, also bolstering the security and connectivity around those devices.

Xfinity has found that there is a segment of customers who do not necessarily want traditional video service, but they want internet and they want to get access to video, but they want to do it differently; through apps or other streaming service. That's why Xfinity launched a new product Flex. Flex has 4K, and it comes with voice remote. They also offer on X1 apps like Netflix, and Amazon Prime and YouTube, and soon Hulu.

Speaking of voice remote, more people are using that. If you speak into the voice remote and say "romantic comedies" as an example, they're going to show you all the romantic comedies available to you, so you don't have to go in and out of a sea of apps.

For more information please visit: xfinity.com.