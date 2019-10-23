What are robots teaching our kids?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week the CSforAll Summit is going on at the University of Utah. And, as part of that, robots will be roaming around!

CSforAll is the national hub of the computer science for all movement with a mission to make high-quality computer science an integral part of K-12 education in the United States.

They have a three-pillar approach; Support Local Change, Increase Rigor and Equity, and Grow the Movement.

At the Summit in Salt Lake City, SCforAll announced more than 250 new commitments to advance computer science education access and opportunity for youth. Commitments are a way to drive action. They play a key role in bringing together the entire community of CS stakeholders to amplify the progress made, announce new goals and initiatives to advance the mission and provide visibility to community efforts both large and small.

For more information please visit: csforall.org.