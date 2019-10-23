Utah man accused of sexually abusing child, owning child pornography

Posted 12:54 pm, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 01:01PM, October 23, 2019

A booking photo of Jacob Wood.

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A man has been arrested and faces more than 20 felony charges relating to sexual abuse of a child and child pornography.

Jacob Scott Wood, 24, was arrested Tuesday after police served a search warrant on his cell phone and said they located more than 20 images of child pornography.

Police said the man also admitted to sexually abusing a 6-year-old girl at least twice over a period of two years. The document states the man was close to the girl and “comparable to a father-like role.”

Wood was booked into jail and faces 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

