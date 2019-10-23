Utah Jazz, NBA to make ‘major announcement’ in Salt Lake City Wednesday afternoon

Posted 10:31 am, October 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:33AM, October 23, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz and the NBA will make a “major announcement”  Wednesday afternoon.

According to a media advisory from the Utah Jazz, a news conference will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Vivint Smart Home Arena and NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver, will be there.

Other dignitaries including Utah Jazz owner Gail Miller, Governor Gary Herbert, and Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski will be at the news conference.

The media advisory did not indicate what the major announcement will be, but the news conference will be streamed live here and on the Fox 13 Facebook page.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.