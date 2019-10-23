× Utah Jazz, NBA to make ‘major announcement’ in Salt Lake City Wednesday afternoon

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz and the NBA will make a “major announcement” Wednesday afternoon.

According to a media advisory from the Utah Jazz, a news conference will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Vivint Smart Home Arena and NBA Commissioner, Adam Silver, will be there.

Other dignitaries including Utah Jazz owner Gail Miller, Governor Gary Herbert, and Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski will be at the news conference.

The media advisory did not indicate what the major announcement will be, but the news conference will be streamed live here and on the Fox 13 Facebook page.