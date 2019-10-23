× Test results confirm South Jordan water is safe to drink following reports of health concerns

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah —After several tests from samples from multiple sites, the city South Jordan has confirmed their water is safe to drink and use.

Over two days of testing, 30 different elements at 20 different sites were tested and the results eliminated South Jordan water as a health concern for residents.

“Our water in South Jordan is safe to use and to drink,” said Rachael Van Cleave, public information officer for the City. “Our residents can feel comfortable with the quality of water we have in our City.”

The tests come after residents sent in health concerns to the Salt Lake County Health Department.

Some test results are still being processed but the city fully expects to have similar results.

South Jordan Residents can report any symptoms or concerns they may have. Residents can do that at http://sjc.utah.gov/water-update and click the “Report Symptoms,” button.