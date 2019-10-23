Study indicates air quality in US was improving, but now it’s getting worse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Air pollution is on the rise after several years in decline, and the increase may have taken the lives of thousands of Americans.

Bloomberg reports that recent analysis of EPA data from 2009 to 2016 shows pollution from particulate matter dropped 24 percent, but increased 5.5 percent in 2017 and 2018.

The spike may have taken the lives of nearly 10,000 additional Americans in that two-year period.

Researchers say the new data is concerning because it could signal the beginning of deteriorating air quality in the United States.

"We have been making such steady progress regarding air quality,” C. Arden Pope III, a Brigham Young University economist and specialist on pollution’s threat to health, told Bloomberg. “This progress has resulted in substantial health benefits. It is disturbing to see what may be the beginning of deteriorating air quality in the U.S.”

The study looked at three factors for increasing pollution: more economic activity, volatile wildfires and less EPA enforcement.