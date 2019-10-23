× Spotify giving away Google Home Mini speakers to some subscribers

Spotify is giving away a Google Home Mini smart speaker to certain customers who subscribe to the music streaming service.

Both new and existing Spotify Premium subscribers can claim one of the smart speakers by going to Spotify’s website.

They’re only available while supplies last through November 15th, 2019.

Spotify ran this promotion last year, but it was restricted to Spotify Premium family plan account holders only.

Premium Student accounts are not eligible for the free smart speaker.

Customers with eligible accounts will get a promo code that can be used on the Google Store to get the Google Home Mini at no cost.

Existing customers just need to link their Google account to their Spotify account to get the promo code.