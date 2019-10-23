× Salt Lake City to host 2023 NBA All-Star Game

SALT LAKE CITY – The NBA All-Star Game is coming back to Salt Lake City. The Utah Jazz and Vivint Smart Home Arena are set to host the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. The 72nd NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. The announcement marks the 30th anniversary of the Jazz hosting its first All-Star Game in 1993.

National Basketball Association Commissioner Adama Silver made the announcement at a press conference before the Jazz’s season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Silver was accompanied by Utah Governor Gary Herbert, Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski, Larry H. Miller (LHM) Group of Companies Owner and Chairman Gail Miller and LHM Group of Companies CEO Steve Starks to announce Salt Lake as the host of the 72nd NBA All-Star Game.

“Along with a rich basketball tradition, Salt Lake City has proven to be a world-class destination for large-scale events and sports competitions,” said Silver. “I want to thank the Miller Family and the Utah Jazz organization for their commitment to hosting our All-Star festivities and to developing a program that will leave a lasting impact on the community.”

The All-Star Game will bring a weekend full of events starting Friday, Feb. 17 and run through Feb. 19. Community events will be held at Vivint Smart Home Arena as well as the Salt Palace Convention Center and Huntsman Center on the University of Utah campus.

“We are excited to bring NBA All-Star 2023 to Salt Lake City and Utah,” said Steve Starks. “We have civic and community partners who are engaged and committed to making our celebration very special. Vivint Smart Home Arena is an ideal host venue after our recent $125 million renovations, which focused on enhancing the guest experience. With the close proximity of the Salt Palace Convention Center and Huntsman Center as facilities, NBA fans will enjoy a dynamic downtown atmosphere.”

This marks the second time the Jazz have hosted an All-Star Game. In 1993, the Delta Center hosted the 43rd All-Star Game, where the Western Conference defeated the Eastern Conference 135-132 in overtime. The game featured Jazz Legends Karl Malone and John Stockton who went on to become the first teammates to be named Co-MVPs of the All-Star Game.